Voting underway for second phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana

Telangana State Election Commission on November 25 announced a three-phase schedule for gram panchayat elections to be held on December 11, 14 and 17.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th December 2025 10:03 am IST
Hyderabad: Polling began in the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana on Sunday. Voters began casting ballots at 7 am.

Polling is being held for 3,911 panchayat president (sarpanch) posts and for 29,917 ward members. As many as 12,782 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch posts, while 71,071 nominees are contesting for ward member seats, officials said.

Over 57.22 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

Polling will conclude at 1 pm, counting of votes will begin at 2 pm followed by the declaration of results.

Security arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful polling.

In the second phase, 4,331 gram panchayats were notified for elections initially. A total of 415 panchayat presidents and 8,305 ward members were elected unanimously, officials earlier said.

The first phase of elections on December 11 witnessed an 84.28 per cent turnout.

