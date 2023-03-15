‘Vulgar language’: YS Sharmila urges NCW to take action on BRS leaders

Hyderabad: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila called upon the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma and lodged a complaint against BRS leaders who had earlier targeted her with ‘vulgar’ and ‘abusive’ language, besides ‘threatening’ her and even attempting to ‘kill’ her.

“BRS party leaders, including their top rung don’t have respect for women. They have been repeatedly targeting me for exposing their misdeeds in public and drawing huge responses among the masses. The BRS ministers and several other MLAs used foul language, called me names, vowed to kill and crush us. Even KTR made fun of women who perform vratas.”

Sharmila further said that from ‘eunuchs’ to ‘Sikhandis’, the choicest words were hurled against her. “Today we are here to submit the memorandum and video evidence to seek action against these leaders. The Chairperson has responded positively and has assured to take action against those BRS ministers and MLAs,” she said.

Specific written complaint has been filed against state agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy who allegedly called her ‘Mangalavaram maradalu’, Satyavathi Rathod for calling her ‘Sikhandi’, MLA Balka Suman for threating her by saying “nallini nalipinattu nalipestaa” – this translates to “crushing as if we one were bedbugs” and Mahbubabad MLA Shankar Naik used the word “kojja”, which means ‘eunuchs’, a press release from YSRTP said.