Islamabad: Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali continues to enjoy massive popularity in the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Murtasim in the hit drama Tere Bin turned out to be a game-changer in his career, earning him a huge global fan following. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

After a short break, Wahaj Ali is now ready to make a strong comeback to television with not one but four exciting projects. The actor, who was last seen in Jinnki Shadi Unki Shadi, has been missed by fans who are eagerly waiting to see him in new roles. Here’s a list of his upcoming shows and films.

Wahaj Ali’s Upcoming Projects 2026

1. The Pink Shirt

One of his upcoming projects is The Pink Shirt, where he will be seen alongside Sajal Aly. The web series is finally set to release on April 24, 2026, on the Begin Watch platform after a long delay. The show had earlier premiered at the SXSW Sydney Film Festival in 2023.

2. Mitti De Bawey

Another highly anticipated drama is Mitti De Bawey, which marks Wahaj Ali’s first on-screen collaboration with Mahira Khan. Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the project has already created a buzz on social media and is expected to release later in 2026.

3. Telefilm with Mahira Khan

Interestingly, Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan are also working together on a special telefilm for HUM TV. The project is written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri. While the title and release date are yet to be announced, the telefilm is likely to premiere around May or June this year.

4. Tere Bin 2

Adding to the excitement, Wahaj Ali will reunite with Yumna Zaidi for Tere Bin 2. The sequel has finally been confirmed after years of speculation, and filming is expected to begin around mid-2026. If all goes as planned, the drama may release by the end of the year or early 2027.

With such a strong lineup, Wahaj Ali fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

Which one are you most excited to watch? Comment below!