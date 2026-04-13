Islamabad: Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali continues to enjoy massive popularity not just in his country but also in India. His fame skyrocketed after playing Murtasim in the global hit drama Tere Bin alongside Yumna Zaidi. He later impressed audiences with performances in Sunn Mere Dil and his recent drama Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi. Now, fans eagerly waiting to see him back on screen have a reason to celebrate.

Yes, the wait is almost over. Wahaj Ali is returning to screens much sooner than expected, on April 24, 2026.

Wahaj Ali and Sajal Aly’s The Pink Shirt

Wahaj Ali will be seen alongside Sajal Aly in the much-awaited web series The Pink Shirt. The show was first announced in October 2023 and even had its world premiere at the SXSW Sydney Film Festival on October 16, 2023. After a long wait, it is finally set for release on the Begin Watch platform on April 24, 2026.

The series has had an interesting journey. It was filmed earlier and was initially expected to release around 2022. However, delays reportedly occurred due to the show’s bold storyline, which explores intense and modern relationships.

Reportedly, there were also legal and logistical challenges related to cross-border content collaborations, as the project was originally associated with Zee Zindagi (a Zee5 vertical). Eventually, the series shifted to a new platform, Begin.Watch, to ensure a wider release.

What Is The Pink Shirt About?

Directed by Kashif Nisar and written by Bee Gul, The Pink Shirt is an eight-episode drama that dives deep into modern relationships. It follows the journey of two individuals navigating love, heartbreak, and emotional complexities. Sajal Aly plays Sophia, while Wahaj Ali essays the role of Umer.

What makes this series stand out is its realistic and raw storytelling. Instead of typical dramatic twists, it focuses on real emotions – the confusion, pain, humor, and growth that come with relationships. It is described as a simple yet layered story that is both tragic and light-hearted at the same time.

Why Fans Are Excited

There are three big reasons why The Pink Shirt is creating so much buzz:

A Fresh Pairing: Wahaj Ali and Sajal Aly are sharing screen space for the first time, making it a highly anticipated collaboration.

Global Recognition: The show’s premiere at an international platform like SXSW adds to its credibility and appeal.

Unique Storytelling: With a focus on modern, complex relationships, the narrative promises something different from regular TV dramas. Watch the trailer below.

With its mix of emotions, strong performances, and relatable storytelling, The Pink Shirt is shaping up to be a series worth watching.

So, are you excited to watch this light-hearted yet meaningful series featuring Wahaj Ali?