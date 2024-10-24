Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali’s romantic monochrome photos go viral

Islamabad: Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are currently the talk of the town in the Pakistani entertainment industry, thanks to their stellar performances in the ongoing drama Sunn Mere Dil. With five episodes already aired and the sixth set to release today, October 24, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the story.

Wahaj Ali, who plays Bilal Abdullah, and Maya Ali, who portrays Sadaf, have left viewers mesmerized with their on-screen chemistry. Their powerful performances and romantic dynamics have quickly become fan favorites, with social media buzzing about how the plot might develop in future episodes.

Amid the excitement, the duo shared a series of romantic monochrome photos on their social media, which have left fans in awe. The striking images, featuring both actors in an intimate and elegant setting, have gone viral, with fans praising the visuals and the undeniable chemistry between them.

Interestingly, when news of Wahaj and Maya’s pairing for Sunn Mere Dil first broke, there was some initial criticism. However, as the drama progressed, it seems that the audience’s opinions are shifting, with many now rooting for the couple and appreciating their performances.

Sun Mere Dil is penned by one of Pakistan’s most renowned writers, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, and directed by Haseeb Hassan, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed drama Alif. The production is backed by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.