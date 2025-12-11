Islamabad: Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, two of the most beloved Pakistani stars, are adored not only in Pakistan but across India and Urdu/Hindi-speaking audiences worldwide. Their chemistry as Meerub and Murtasim in the global phenomenon Tere Bin, which surpassed 4 billion views, turned them into international sensations.

The show wrapped up in 2023, and ever since, fans have been desperately waiting to see Yumna and Wahaj share the screen again. Despite delivering successful individual projects, the duo has not reunited for a drama since Tere Bin. Although Tere Bin 2 has been confirmed, updates have been scarce, leaving fans curious and hopeful.

Now, with 2026 approaching, both actors are set to make grand comebacks, but once again in separate projects, meaning viewers will have to wait even longer to see the iconic pair together again.

Yumna Zaidi’s Upcoming Pakistani Drama (2026)

Yumna Zaidi was last seen in Qarz-e-Jaan, playing the powerful role of lawyer Nashwa. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her next project and the wait is finally over.

Yumna’s next drama is scheduled to release during Ramzan 2026 (around February 16). She will be seen opposite Hamza Sohail in Hum TV’s upcoming Ramzan special, directed by Ali Hassan, the director behind hits like FairyTale, Meem Se Mohabbat, and Jama Taqseem. The script comes from Saima Akram Chaudhary, a writer known for Pakistan’s most-loved Ramzan serials.

Wahaj Ali’s Upcoming Pakistani Drama (2026)

Wahaj Ali was last seen in the 2025 horror-comedy Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi opposite Sehar Khan. In 2026, he will return to screens with the much-anticipated Mitti De Baway, a major project co-starring Mahira Khan, expected to release early next year.

Wahaj has reportedly begun shooting for the drama, now directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain of Khaie and Case No. 9 fame. Although the project was initially linked to Haissam Hussain, recent updates confirm the director switch. Shooting is underway in Punjab, with sequences set to be filmed in Lahore and Multan. Mahira Khan is expected to join the shoot soon.

With both actors busy in separate mega-projects, it seems fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of their beloved Meerub–Murtasim pairing in Tere Bin 2.