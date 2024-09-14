Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali’s chemistry get hate from Indian, Pakistani fans

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are all set to star in 2024’s most anticipated drama, Sunn Mere Dil. The drama team has been teasing fans with various updates, from behind-the-scenes looks to teasers. In this highly awaited project, Maya Ali will be portraying the role of Sadaf, while Wahaj Ali takes on the character of Bilal Abdullah.

On Friday, both stars took to Instagram to share glimpses of a romantic photoshoot from the drama, set to the song Dilbara as the background music. The duo captioned the post simply as “DILBARA,” followed by a red heart emoji. The photos and the video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of their fans.

Fans React To Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali’s Chemistry From Sunn Mere Dil

While many are excited for the new on-screen pairing, not all of Wahaj Ali’s fans are thrilled. Some followers of Wahaj, who are ardent supporters of his chemistry with Yumna Zaidi from their hit show Tere Bin, have expressed disappointment.

Many fans have voiced their frustration, particularly because the makers of Sunn Mere Dil have announced updates on this project, while still keeping quiet about the much-anticipated Tere Bin 2.

On social media, fans have been vocal, claiming that no on-screen pairing can beat the magical chemistry between Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, often referred to as “YumHaj” by their fans. One user commented, “What makes you think there will be chemistry by standing close and creating romantic scenes? Chemistry develops naturally without forced romantic gestures. YumHaj didn’t even have proper romantic scenes in Tere Bin, yet their chemistry made the show a blockbuster.”

Another fan wrote, “Yumna and Wahaj’s chemistry is beyond natural; they hit different, no one can beat them!” while another simply stated, “No one can match YumHaj chemistry.”

Despite the backlash from some quarters, many others are eagerly awaiting Sunn Mere Dil and are excited to see how Wahaj and Maya Ali’s characters unfold on screen. The romantic drama is expected to be one of the standout releases of 2024.

So, what’s your take? Are you excited for Sunn Mere Dil, or do you also think no one can match the “YumHaj” magic? Let us know in the comments below!