Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi’s romantic shoot sends fans into a frenzy

Islamabad: One of the most loved onscreen couples of Pakistani entertainment industry, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, have joined hands once again. But this time, not for a drama. The fan-favorite pair has collaborated for renowned designer Maria B’s latest collection, and their breathtaking photoshoot is already breaking the internet!

Yes, you read that right! Wahaj and Yumna have set screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry as they pose in regal outfits, exuding elegance and romance. Their mesmerizing shoot has left fans swooning, further fueling the excitement for their highly anticipated project, Tere Bin 2.

While the shoot is purely for a fashion campaign, it has sparked speculation among fans. Was this collaboration done to create hype around Tere Bin 2, or just a stunning surprise? Only time will tell!

Until then, fans can’t get enough of their magical reunion. Check out the mesmerizing photos below!