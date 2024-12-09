Wahaj Ali’s comment on Maya Ali’s latest photo grabs eyeballs

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are known for their close friendship. They have been making headlines for their chemistry both on and off the screen. The two are currently winning hearts as Bilal Abdullah and Sadaf Namdar in the popular drama Sunn Mere Dil. However, it’s a recent interaction on social media that has everyone talking.

Maya Ali recently shared stunning behind-the-scenes photos from a pivotal scene in Sunn Mere Dil, where her character Sadaf gets married to Ammar. Dressed as a radiant bride in a maroon and golden heavily embroidered outfit, Maya looked every bit the part. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, but it was Wahaj Ali’s comment that caught everybody’s attention.

The actor simply wrote “Dulhan” followed by a red heart emoji, sparking widespread speculation among fans. While many viewed the comment as a sweet gesture of friendship, others criticized Wahaj, questioning his intentions given the long-standing dating rumors surrounding the pair.

Some fans felt Wahaj’s comment was inappropriate, particularly because he is married. Criticism poured in, with fans accusing him of fueling the dating rumors surrounding him and Maya.

Others, however, defended Wahaj, emphasizing his close friendship with Maya and dismissing the backlash as an overreaction.

One fan wrote, “Why can’t people accept that two actors can have a strong friendship without any hidden agenda? This is blown out of proportion!” Another commented, “As a married man, Wahaj should be more careful about what he comments publicly.”

Many argue that it was a harmless expression of friendship. Wahaj and Maya have been vocal about their bond, and this comment may simply reflect their camaraderie.

The backlash highlights a larger issue: fans’ increasing intolerance and tendency to overanalyze interactions between their favorite celebrities. In an industry where stars often face scrutiny over every move, it’s important to differentiate between professional and personal lives.

Marriage Rumors: Is There Trouble in Paradise?

Adding fuel to the fire, rumors about Wahaj Ali’s personal life have been circulating for months. A viral Reddit post recently claimed that Wahaj and his wife, Sana Farooq, have been living separately for some time, with their daughter Amirah splitting her time between the two. The couple, married since March 3, 2016, was once known for their loving posts on social media, but speculation about marital issues has been growing since 2022.

Despite the rumors, neither Wahaj nor Sana has addressed the situation publicly, leaving fans to speculate.