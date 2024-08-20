Troubles in Wahaj Ali’s marriage, claim viral Reddit posts

Islamabad: Wahaj Ali, a celebrated name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to ride high on the success of his recent dramas like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mein. His popularity was further cemented when he and co-star Yumna Zaidi were brought back together for a new season of Tere Bin, much to the delight of fans.

However, apart from his professional achievement, Wahaj Ali is also in the spotlight among netizens for his personall life. For the unversed, Wahaj has been married to Sana Farooq since March 3, 2016. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Amirah Ali a year later, were once known for their frequent public appearances and affectionate social media posts.

Social media users have noticed a decline in the couple’s online interactions, sparking speculation about the state of their relationship.

A viral Reddit post that was posted a few days ago claims that Wahaj and Sana have been living separately for months now, with their daughter Amirah splitting her time between them. It is also being speculated that Wahaj Ali and Sana have been facing issues since 2022.

“I live in Lahore, there was a wedding event which I attended on Saturday where his neighbours were discussing that he and his wife have been living separately for months now. His daughter stays with him for a few days but mostly lives with her mother. I posted this in Pakistan gossip sub reddit but they deleted it and reported my earlier account. I thought to share it here. I don’t have any more information than this,” the post read.

Adding fuel to the fire, another viral post alleged that Wahaj had unfollowed and then refollowed his wife on Instagram, raising eyebrows among his followers. This, coupled with the fact that Wahaj stopped sharing family photos around the time his career took off, has led to further gossip.

However, some of the Wahaj fans are slamming the Reddit users and are urging them to stop spreading such gossips on someone’s personal life.

As of now, neither Wahaj Ali nor his representatives have commented on these rumors, leaving fans and the media in suspense about the true state of his personal life.