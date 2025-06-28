Wahaj Ali’s daughter looks unrecognisable, new photos go viral

Hyderabad: Wahaj Ali, one of the most loved faces of the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to stay in the limelight, be it for his dramas, looks, or personal life. While his iconic role as Murtasim Khan in Tere Bin (2022–23) gave him global popularity, it’s his off-screen moments that are now grabbing all the attention.

In the latest buzz, pictures of Wahaj twinning in white with his adorable daughter, Amiraj Wahaj, have taken the internet by storm. Fans are loving the sweet father-daughter moment and can’t help but notice how grown-up and unrecognisable little Amiraj looks now.

Joining the duo in these viral pictures is none other than Wahaj’s close friend and actress Maya Ali.

But amid all the love pouring in for the pictures, one detail that hasn’t gone unnoticed is the absence of Wahaj’s wife, Sana Farooq. Once again, her missing presence has sparked speculation around the actor’s marriage.

For a while now, rumours have been doing the rounds that all is not well between Wahaj and Sana, and that the two have been living separately. The fact that Wahaj hasn’t posted any picture with his wife on social media for a long time is only adding fuel to the fire. However, there has been no official statement from either side.

Wahaj Ali and Sana Farooq got married on March 3, 2016. They welcome Amirah in 2017.

Wahaj Ali, Sana Farooq and their daughter Amirah (Instagram)

On the work front, Wahaj Ali is gearing up for a completely new genre. He will next be seen in Hum TV’s upcoming horror-comedy drama Jinki Shadi Unki Shadi. The project features him alongside Sehar Khan for the first time, with Romaisa Khan also in a lead role. The drama promises a refreshing take with hints of a love triangle and is currently under production.