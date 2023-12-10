Wahaj Ali’s new project after Mein, details inside

Islamabad: Actor Wahaj Ali has become a dreamboat in India and Pakistan after he appeared in drama serial ‘Tere Bin’ and is now enjoying a massive fan following. The actor is getting a lot of offers from makers nowadays and he is currently seen in drama series ‘Mein’ opposite Ayeza Khan.

In this write-up, we have good news for fans of Wahaj Ali as he is set to play the lead role in 7th Sky Entertainment’s next project. The director of the production house Abdullah Kadwani informed on his instagram that his next drama serial has been titled ‘Sun Mere Dil’ and it will feature Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Abdullah Kadwani wrote, ” Alhamdulillah we are excited to share the kickoff of 7th Sky Entertainment’s mega drama serial #SunMereDil featuring the charismatic Wahaj Ali and the stunning Maya Ali. Written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar directed by the brilliant Haseeb Hasan. Brace yourself for a riveting experience as we bring this captivating story to life. Lights, camera, action – it’s showtime! Stay tuned, only on Geo Entertainment…”

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali were seen together last in ‘ Jo Bichar Gaye’ which was directed by Haissam Hussain. The on-screen couple will now be back together in ‘Sun Mere Dil’ which is written by renowned writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar. Soon after Abdullah Kadwani shared the news on his Instagram page, fans flooded the comments sections with messages.

It is expected that the drama will beat the ratings of ‘Tere Bin’ as both Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali enjoy the massive fan following. Both the actors are known for their acting skills and fans expect it would be their most popular drama.