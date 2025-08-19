Islamabad: Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali, who became a household name with his powerful role as Murtasim in the global hit Tere Bin, took a break from television after his last drama Sunn Mere Dil wrapped up in February. And now, after months away from the screen, Wahaj is all set to make his much-awaited comeback in a brand-new role.

His upcoming project of 2025, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi, is all set to air on Hum TV and has already been creating buzz thanks to its unique theme and fresh pairing.

Sehar Khan as the Female Lead

Joining Wahaj in the lead is popular actress Sehar Khan. Known for choosing strong scripts, Sehar has delivered hits like Jafaa and Tan Man Neelo Neel. In this upcoming drama, she is set to play a Jinn, with her quirky and powerful character driving the entire story.

Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi, a horror-comedy with a stellar cast

Written by Syed Nabeel and directed by Saif e Hasan, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi promises to bring something new to the table with its horror-comedy genre. The drama features a strong supporting cast including:

Wahaj Ali

Sehar Khan

Arsalan Naseer

Romaisa Khan

Sidra Niazi

Laiba Butt

Syed Jibran

Irfan Motiwala

Nadia Afgan

Tamkenat Mansoor

Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi first teaser

The first teaser has already been released, giving audiences a glimpse of the dark yet fun vibe of the show. Fans are loving the fresh concept and are eagerly waiting for the premiere.

ykw i like about sehar the most? the way she works on her every new character, not just change the look from head to toe, but she delivers dialogues differently, changes accents, and even sounds differently!! oh sehar khan you are ⭐️!

[#seharkhan | #jinkishadiunkishadi| #jksuks] pic.twitter.com/dvLmClXRgx — ☁️ (@maryamuffyaar) August 17, 2025

While the drama is expected to go on air in September, the official release date has not been announced yet. Will Wahaj Ali win hearts once again with this bold new role? Fans certainly can’t wait to find out!