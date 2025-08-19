Islamabad: Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali, who became a household name with his powerful role as Murtasim in the global hit Tere Bin, took a break from television after his last drama Sunn Mere Dil wrapped up in February. And now, after months away from the screen, Wahaj is all set to make his much-awaited comeback in a brand-new role.
His upcoming project of 2025, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi, is all set to air on Hum TV and has already been creating buzz thanks to its unique theme and fresh pairing.
Sehar Khan as the Female Lead
Joining Wahaj in the lead is popular actress Sehar Khan. Known for choosing strong scripts, Sehar has delivered hits like Jafaa and Tan Man Neelo Neel. In this upcoming drama, she is set to play a Jinn, with her quirky and powerful character driving the entire story.
Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi, a horror-comedy with a stellar cast
Written by Syed Nabeel and directed by Saif e Hasan, Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi promises to bring something new to the table with its horror-comedy genre. The drama features a strong supporting cast including:
- Wahaj Ali
- Sehar Khan
- Arsalan Naseer
- Romaisa Khan
- Sidra Niazi
- Laiba Butt
- Syed Jibran
- Irfan Motiwala
- Nadia Afgan
- Tamkenat Mansoor
Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi first teaser
The first teaser has already been released, giving audiences a glimpse of the dark yet fun vibe of the show. Fans are loving the fresh concept and are eagerly waiting for the premiere.
While the drama is expected to go on air in September, the official release date has not been announced yet. Will Wahaj Ali win hearts once again with this bold new role? Fans certainly can’t wait to find out!