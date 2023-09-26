Waheeda Rehman to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday announced that veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her stellar contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Thakur penned down a long note and made the announcement.

“I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema,” he said.

“Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork,” he added.

I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.



Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2023

Thakur referred to Parliament passing the Women’s Reservation Bill and said Waheed Rehman getting a Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema.

“At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society.”

Thakur congratulated the veteran star and concluded, “I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history,” Thakur said.

Waheeda Rehman is known for her outstanding performances in films like ‘Guide’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’, and ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’.