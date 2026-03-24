Waiter critical after cousin attacks him with knife in Falaknuma

The waiter had financial disputes with his cousin for some time.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 8:13 am IST
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Hyderabad: A waiter is battling for life after his cousin attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon at Falaknuma on Monday night.

The waiter, Ashraf, 28 years, who resides at Falaknuma, had financial disputes with his cousin Baba for some time.

On Monday around midnight, Baba called Ashraf for a discussion near Vattepally temple and, during the discussion, attacked him with a knife on his neck and chest. The injured man, Ashraf, escaped from the spot and ran through the road for about 2 km with blood oozing and collapsed near the house of his relative.

Subhan Haleem

The police later arrived and shifted him to the hospital. His condition remains critical.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2026 8:13 am IST

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