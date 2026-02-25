Waiting since 43 years: Family of Maoist chief Ganapathi beg him to come back

Hyderabad: The family members of senior Communist Party of India (Maoist) leader Muppalla Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi, who led the fringe party for decades and is currently suffering from age-related health issues, have appealed to him to surrender before the police immediately.

On Wednesday, February 25, Ganapathi’s brother Ramchandra Rao, interacting with a TV channel in Jagityal district, appealed to him to spend the rest of his life with them. He said that the entire village and family are waiting for Ganapathi to return and join them. At the same time, Ramchandra Rao asked the police not to harm Ganapathi.

Ramachandra Rao said that he came to know through news channels that his brother Ganapathi is in Nepal and has been detained by the police. His brother advised Ganapathi through the media to fight for his native land in a democratic manner.

He said that they have been waiting for his return for 43 years. “Most of the Maoists have surrendered. You should also come and surrender too,” Ramachandra Rao advised his brother.

Also Read After decades in the forests, top Maoists lay down their arms in Telangana

Top Maoist brass surrenders

On Tuesday, February 24, top Maoist leaders – Politburo Member (PBM) Tippiri Thirupati alias Devuji alias Kumma Dada, Central Committee members (CCM) Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, Telangana State Committee Secretary (SCC) Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar alias Jagan and State Committee Member (SCM) Nune Narsimha Reddy alias Ganganna alias Sannu Dada –formally gave up arms before the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy in Hyderabad.

According to the Telangana DGP, the four leaders have decided to renounce violence after ideological divergence, internal rifts, growing disillusionment and the widening gap between doctrinal rhetoric and ground realities. “They, and several others, who surrendered with them have chosen to prioritise their health and personal dignity by committing themselves to law-abiding life within the legal framework,” the DGP had said.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Ganapathi was in Nepal. The news reports revealed that he is currently suffering from old age-related health issues. The DGP said the surrender of Bade Chokka Rao and Nune Narsimha Reddy has rendered defunct the CPI (Maoist)’s Telangana unit. So far, 591 Maoist have surrendered before the Telangana Police since 2024.