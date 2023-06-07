Wakf land in Panjagutta at risk of being lost due to Wakf Board negligence

Hyderabad: The sacred symbol of ‘Panja’ has vanished from Panjagutta, along with 12,646 square yards of highly valuable land that falls under its jurisdiction in Hyderabad. The Waqf Board, entrusted with the protection of this land, has shown negligence, allowing it to be occupied for years. During the formation of Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had pledged to grant judicial powers to the Waqf Board and establish a commissionerate similar to the Hindu Endowment. However, both promises remain unfulfilled.

Surprisingly, over 12,000 square yards of land in the prime area of Panjagutta, as recorded by the Telangana Waqf Board, is not under its possession. In addition to government schools constructed by the education department, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has also erected community halls on this land. Furthermore, hundreds of people are expected to receive land titles (pattas) for the occupied area. If the revenue department proceeds with granting pattas, it will become nearly impossible for the Waqf Board to reclaim the 12,000 square yards of land located in this densely populated and highly valuable area.

The land under Panjagutta was officially registered in the 1989 Gazette, and its records are included in the Book of Wakf. Despite this, the Waqf Board has failed to halt the ongoing occupation of this land for numerous years. The current government’s plan to allocate leases under GO 58 poses a significant challenge to the Waqf Board’s responsibility to safeguard the existing Wakf land. Urgent action is required from Chairman Mohammad Masihullah Khan and Chief Executive Officer Syed Khwaja Moinuddin to prevent the issuance of land titles (pattas) to the occupants. Instead, they should be designated as tenants of the Waqf Board. This measure will enable the Waqf Board to reclaim this property, worth crores of rupees, located in the heart of the city.

Furthermore, it is imperative for the Waqf Board to promptly send letters to the revenue department, instructing them not to grant leases on the disputed land of Panjagutta. By taking decisive action, the Waqf Board can protect its rightful ownership and prevent further encroachment on this valuable land.