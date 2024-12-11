Walk in interviews in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will a walk-in interview on December 13 in Hyderabad to train and recruit qualified nurses interested in working in Japan.

According to a press statement released on Wednesday, December 11, the walk-in interview will be conducted at ITI Mallepally Campus in Vijayanagar in Hyderabad.

Candidates who have completed General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), or a diploma in nursing, Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), paramedical or pharmaceutical courses, or intermediate education are eligible for the walk-in interview.

No prior work experience is required.

Also Read TOMCOM enrollment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

Selected candidates will undergo residential training in the Japanese language along with additional professional skills. The training after a candidate’s selection in the walk-in interview will be conducted in Hyderabad.

Selected candidates can earn anywhere between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh on a monthly basis.

For more information contact: 9704570248/94400520819/9573945684.

In the past, TOMCOM has successfully placed 32 nurses in reputed institutions in Japan.