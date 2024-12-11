Walk in interviews in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

The walk-in interview will be conducted at ITI Mallepally Campus in Vijayanagar in Hyderabad.

11th December 2024
Walk in interviews in Hyderabad for nurses in Japan
Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will a walk-in interview on December 13 in Hyderabad to train and recruit qualified nurses interested in working in Japan.

According to a press statement released on Wednesday, December 11, the walk-in interview will be conducted at ITI Mallepally Campus in Vijayanagar in Hyderabad.

Candidates who have completed General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), or a diploma in nursing, Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), paramedical or pharmaceutical courses, or intermediate education are eligible for the walk-in interview.

No prior work experience is required.

Selected candidates will undergo residential training in the Japanese language along with additional professional skills. The training after a candidate’s selection in the walk-in interview will be conducted in Hyderabad.

Selected candidates can earn anywhere between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh on a monthly basis.

For more information contact: 9704570248/94400520819/9573945684.

In the past, TOMCOM has successfully placed 32 nurses in reputed institutions in Japan.

