Walkthrough Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 35cr home [Photos]

Mumbai: IT couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after being in a relationship for 5 years. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their residence ‘Vaastu’ in Mumbai and ever since their abode became a topic of interest for their fans.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Home Photos

Alia-Ranbir home pictures (Twitter)















The Brahmastra couple, who welcomed their first child recently, are the proud owners of a luxurious house packed with emotions. According to reports, the home is worth more than Rs 35cr. Without further ado, let’s step-inside

In the living room, there is a black-and-white portrait of Ranbir’s grandfather, the late actor Raj Kapoor. The monochrome theme with bursts of color coming from the interiors makes the house all things classy and vintage.

There is a number 7 jersey framed on the wall, as we all know it’s Ranbir’s favourite. In a corner, there are wooden shelves that showcase all the awards won by the actors. One can also spot a wholesome family photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia will be moving to the Kapoor family bungalow soon after the construction work gets finished.

What’s on the work front?

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Netflix movie ‘Heart of Stone’ co-starring Wonder Woman Gal Gadot will be released in 2023. She also has Jee Le Zara in her kitty. On the other hand, it is said that Ranbir Kapoor who was prepping for Brahmastra 2 will be off from work once the baby is here to spend time with his newborn.