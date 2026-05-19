Street food in Hyderabad has long been defined by a beautiful, chaotic dance of navigating tight, buzzing lanes, balancing a plate of chaat while dodging traffic and tracking down your favourite mobile bandis by word of mouth.

But tucked away in the quiet Shantinagar neighbourhood of Masab Tank, the GHMC Food Street is one of the few streets that are organised and gives a refreshing change to this evening ritual of the city. It is not just a collection of stalls lined up haphazardly, but a thoughtfully designed hub where the visitors can enjoy food along with clean, open-air community dining. While it opens from 4 pm, the street really hits its stride, gets fully set up, and catches its signature lively vibe after 6 pm.

If you are looking to sample the best of local night-bites, Siasat.com has put together a list of must-try at this vibrant strip.

1. Akbar Miyan Kebabs and Chinese fast food

What to try? Chicken Malai Kabab, Mutton Seekh Kabab, Chicken Tikka, Chicken 65, Noodles and Chicken Fried Momo.

Price- Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 for two

2. Nice Laban

What to try? When at Nice Laban, try their Cheese bomb, Pistachio Salankatia and Lotus Salankatia.

Price- Rs. 300 to Rs. 400 for two

3. Faisal Juice Centre

What to try? All kinds of juices here are a must-try.

Price- Rs. 100 to Rs. 150 for two

4. The Beanery

What to try? Cranberry coffee, Classic cold coffee and Chocolate milkshake

Price- Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 for two

5. Destination South Indian Food

What to try? Masala Dosa, Idli and Vada

Price- Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 for two

6. De Fresh Arabian Grill

What to try? Chicken Zinger burger, Margherita Cheese Burst Pizza, Chicken Cheese Balls, Thickshakes and Nuclear Combo

Price- Rs. 350 to Rs. 400 for two

Have you visited the Shantinagar GHMC Food Street yet? Comment below.