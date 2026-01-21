Walkthrough Saif Ali Khan’s lavish home in Qatar: Video, price

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, also known as the Nawab of Pataudi, is known for his royal lifestyle and love for luxury. From the iconic Pataudi Palace to high-end cars and premium real estate, his possessions reflect elegance and class. Adding to his impressive property list is his stunning new home in Qatar, a place the actor has often described as close to his heart and one of his favourite destinations.

Saif Ali Khan recently offered a glimpse into his elegant “home away from home” in Qatar. Located at St Regis Marsa Arabia at The Pearl Island, the Rs 15-crore property is a modern two-bedroom apartment with a maid’s room, designed for comfort, privacy, and relaxation.

Speaking about the home, Saif described it as peaceful, luxurious, and familiar, calling it the perfect place to unwind. The interiors feature a clean, minimal aesthetic with dark wood and soft cream tones, high ceilings, marble floors in common areas, plush carpets in bedrooms, subtle lighting, linen curtains, and curated artworks.

The living and dining areas blend modern and vintage elements seamlessly, while the standout feature is the expansive balcony offering stunning sea and marina views.

Saif, who also owns multiple properties in Mumbai and other cities, calls the balcony his favourite corner, where he enjoys sunsets and the calming lights of the marina each evening.