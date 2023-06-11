Walkthrough Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Rs 80cr home in Gurgaon

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, India’s most famous sports personality, is known not only for his extraordinary talent on the cricket pitch, but also for his opulent lifestyle. His magnificent family home in the upscale Gurgaon neighbourhood is a true reflection of his larger-than-life persona.

Kohli’s luxurious home, which spans an impressive 10,000 square feet, is a testament to his impeccable taste and style. Every detail of the house has been meticulously designed, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This extravagant bungalow features a stunning swimming pool, a glamorous bar, generously spacious rooms, and a lavish living room that exudes sophistication. Furthermore, the drawing room is accented with exquisite art pieces that add a touch of elegance to the overall ambiance.

Kohli’s dream home, which costs a whopping 80 crore rupees, is a remarkable display of his success and desire to live life king-size. The lavish home not only serves as a haven for relaxation and unwinding, but it also serves as a testament to his remarkable achievements in cricket.

Virat Kohli’s extravagant lifestyle and lavish home reflect his status as cricket’s king, capturing the imagination of fans and admirers alike.

Have a look at the inside pictures