Wangchuk, supporters continue hunger strike on day 6; routine checkup held

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and supporters continued their indefinite hunger strike for the sixth day on Friday at Delhi’s Ladakh Bhawan.

A routine medical examination of the activists, who have been sitting on a hunger strike since Sunday afternoon, was conducted.

Wangchuk recently said those who want to support their ongoing hunger strike at Delhi’s Ladakh Bhawan can do so by observing a day-long fast on October 13.

In a post shared on Instagram, he said many people have come to meet them, and many have asked how they can extend support for Ladakh’s demands.

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule of the Constitution. They were detained at the capital’s Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

The group is demanding a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India. It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The march to Delhi was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation.