Want to fly over Hyderabad in helicopter? Here’s how to do it

Hyderabad: City residents can now enjoy helicopter rides over some of the city’s most popular landmarks, thanks to the March 8 launch of Fly Hyderabad, a helicopter ride event.

The 10-minute ride provides an incredible birds-eye view of the city from a height of 1,000 feet and includes stops at the Buddha Statue, Necklace Road, Charminar, Salar Jung Museum, and Falaknuma Palace.

The shared joyride event will take place on Necklace Road, next to Jalavihar Water Park, every day from March 8 to March 13 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The ticket costs Rs 6,500 per person and can be purchased through the BookMyShow portal.

For additional information, call 9797798999/8328572041.