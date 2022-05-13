‘Want to give him…,’ Here’s what Munawar Faruqui said about his son

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is constantly making headlines ever since he won Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp season 1. Both his personal life and upcoming projects have become the hot topic of discussions among fans.

During his journey in Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui had made a shocking revelation about his marital status and being a father a young son. However, he had refused to talk more about the same on the show adding that he had parted ways with his wife.

And now, the comedian has spoken for the first time about his son after coming out of Lock Upp. In his recent conversation with Times Of India, Munawar said that he is going to meet his child soon and also said that he wants to give him everything in life.

“I am going to meet my son very soon. I am very excited to meet him. I always think of giving him a better life and he should be able to achieve all his dreams. I want him to become a good person and a better human being. I also want that people close to him should also be safe and he should become a good person. Main usse Kisi bhi cheez ki kami nahi hone dena chahta… I want to give him all the happiness in the world. I want to be there for him always,” Munawar told the newsportal.

Munawar, who is receiving lots of love from the audience and fans post his victory in Lock Upp, is currently dating social media influencer and model Nazila Sitaishi. The comedian confirmed his relationship while speaking to ETimes.

On the work front, Munawar Faruqui will be next seen performing dangerous stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is also being said that the comedian has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. An official confirmation on the same is still awaited.