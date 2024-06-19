Want to see Hyderabad on par with New York City: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy met with a delegation from Cushman and Wakefield, a renowned commercial real estate services firm, led by its Asia Pacific CEO Mathew Bouw, at the state Secretariat on Tuesday, June 18.

The development of Hyderabad as a global city and its expansion in several sectors was discussed in the meeting, a press release informed.

The Cushman and Wakefield delegation presented their study to the Telangana chief minister, highlighting the rapid growth of Hyderabad in various sectors such as leasing, office space, construction, and residential space over the past six months.

Additionally, they mentioned that a report on the development of metro cities in India will be released by the end of July, as part of their regular six-monthly reports on city development.

The chief minister emphasized that the Telangana government is working to develop Hyderabad on par with New York and other top cities.

He highlighted the importance of projects such as the Musi Riverfront Development, Regional Ring Road (RRR), and expansion of Metro Rail in achieving this goal.

Revanth Reddy also expressed his desire to see Hyderabad developed on par with New York City, citing the increasing number of people from Telangana going to and returning from the US.

“The government aims to ensure that Hyderabad is not only a top city in the country but also among the best globally, on par with,” he added.

Meeting in Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin India Director (Aeronautics) Michael Fernandez met with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior Telangana government officials at the Secretariat.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revenue minister Poguleti Srinivas Reddy and other senior officials were present