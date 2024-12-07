Waqf bill sparks concern among MPs over minority rights

New Delhi: Christians should take an in-principle stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as it affects the rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution, MPs from the community are learnt to have told the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

The CBCI, the apex body of Catholics in India, had called a meeting of all Christian MPs in Delhi on December 3. It was attended by around 20 MPs, most of them from opposition parties.

Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien, Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose and Anto Antony, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were among those who attended the meeting, while Union minister George Kurian joined the deliberations later, a source who was present at the meeting told PTI.

Also Read Trinamool to move motion against Waqf Amendment Bill in Bengal Assembly

CBCI president Archbishop Andrews chaired the meeting, which was held after decades.

The CBCI, meanwhile, said in a statement that the meeting was an informal Christmas gathering.

“The meeting, which took place on December 3, 2024, was called for informal sharing and discussion among Christian MPs from various political parties and the CBCI. The gathering concluded with a Christmas dinner, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and festive cheer,” it said.

“The CBCI emphasises that this meeting was not a formal conference or a politically-motivated event, but rather an opportunity for Christian MPs to come together and celebrate the true spirit of Christmas,” it added.

An MP who was present at the deliberations, however, questioned why an agenda was circulated if it was not a formal meeting.

The meeting’s agenda included the role of Christian MPs in supporting and protecting the community and its rights, increasing attacks and threats against minorities, especially Christians, and the misuse of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to target Christian institutions.

The source said a senior opposition MP suggested that the community leadership should also highlight “positive points, the important role being played by the community today” and “not just be only reactive to negative news”.

A suggestion was made to convey to the government and people that three out of four students in Christian educational institutions are, in fact, from different communities. One MP said there is a need to put a stop to “photo ops” and stressed that the community leadership should take a stand to “call out those who are not protecting the Constitution”.

Another MP who attended the meeting confirmed that multiple opposition MPs raised strong objections to certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, now under the consideration of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC). The Bill, among other things, seeks to change the composition of the Central Waqf Council and Waqf boards to include non-Muslim members.

Another MP from Kerala told PTI that the issue of seats for Anglo Indians in the Lok Sabha and 10 state Assemblies being abolished was raised and the matter of cancellation of the FCRA licences of some Christian organisations in recent years was also brought up.

“The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere but the MPs sharply criticised the church leadership’s handling of its relationship with the government since 2014. One MP even suggested that it was getting transactional,” a leader who took part in the deliberations told PTI.

By the time Kurian, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, joined the meeting, most of the opposition MPs had spoken, the source said. Two Christian MPs of the BJP were absent. At least two MPs brought up the issue of the Lok Sabha poll results in the Thrissur constituency, where BJP’s Suresh Gopi emerged victorious, the source added.