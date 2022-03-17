Waqf Board employees anxiously waiting for the nomination of new chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana waqf board employees are anxiously waiting for the nomination of new chairman. It is said that the employees have not received their February salary which they usually get either on the first or second of every month.

It is also said that in order to draw money, the signatures of the Chairman and the chief executive officer are needed. The tenure of the last chairman Mohammed Saleem expired on February 23. The election of the members of the board has been completed.

The Waqf board employees were of the opinion that the state government will appoint the nominated members and the chairman immediately once the member’s election is over.

The delay on the part of the government to finalize the names of the Chairman and nominated members led to the delay in the reimbursement of salary of more than 300 employees of the board.

It is the first time the board employees have been deprived of their salaries.

Now in view of the onset of holy Ramzan, the employees are facing difficulties in purchasing essential commodities. They are forced to take loans from private sources.

Board employees have made a representation to the chief executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim who has assured them of taking up their case to the government and the bank to find a solution.