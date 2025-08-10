Hyderabad: War 2 is one of the most awaited movies of the year. It marks Jr NTR’s big Hindi debut with Hrithik Roshan in an action spy drama directed by Ayan Mukerji. Kiara Advani is also part of the cast. The film belongs to the popular YRF Spy Universe and will release on August 14, clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Advance Booking Open

The makers started advance booking at midnight on August 10. War 2 will release on 5000 screens in India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Viewers can watch it in 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX (in select theatres). Tickets are now available on BookMyShow and PayTM. There are no special discounts or offers announced so far.

4 AM Shows in Telugu States?

Distributors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana want special 4 AM shows for the Telugu version because of Jr NTR’s huge fan following. This trend has worked for movies like Devara and Pushpa 2. But Yash Raj Films is not sure about it. They say Hindi films usually do not start that early and want the same release time for all versions.

Early morning shows can create hype but also carry risk. If the movie is not very good, early reviews could hurt its success. The Telugu version is dubbed, so some viewers may feel it has more of a Bollywood style.

With a strong star cast, big promotions and Jr NTR’s loyal fans, War 2 has everything to become a hit. The decision about early shows is still not final, but excitement for the film is already very high.