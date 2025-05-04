War 2: Hrithik Roshan’s action scene leaked clip goes viral

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. From Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to Dhoom 2 and Krrish, he has given fans many hit films. His powerful acting, amazing dancing, and action-packed roles have made him a fan favorite. In 2019, he wowed everyone with War, where he played Kabir, a strong and smart RAW agent. The film was a super hit and became one of the biggest blockbusters in India.

Now, Hrithik is back with War 2, and fans are more excited than ever!

War 2 – The Most Awaited Action Film

War 2 is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood right now. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, South Indian star Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. It promises bigger action, a fresh storyline, and stunning visuals. The movie is currently being filmed and is set to release on August 14, 2025.

Leaked Scene Goes Viral

Recently, a scene from War 2 got leaked online and fans are going wild. The image shows Hrithik holding a Japanese sword inside a beautiful monastery set. The background looks ancient and misty, like something from a Japanese film. Reports say the scene was actually shot at YRF Studios in Mumbai on a specially built set that looks like a 300-year-old Japanese temple.

Leaked picture of #HritikRoshan from War 2



Somebody's cooking. pic.twitter.com/6cAMYOvneU — Let's Talk TV|Latest Updates (@letstalktv___) May 3, 2025

This sword fight is expected to be Hrithik’s grand entry in the film.

Huge fan of #HrithikRoshan waiting for their much awaited Movie #War2

Shooting in full swing..



The Kabir Mode is on in Italy🔥💖



HrithikRoshan looking like roman🔥 pic.twitter.com/GG7Geuzcu9 — ashis praharaj (@ashisppraharaj) September 19, 2024

Fans are now even more excited about the movie. With Jr NTR joining the cast and a dance number also planned, War 2 is shaping up to be a full entertainer. The leaked picture has only added to the hype.