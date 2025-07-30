Hyderabad: War 2 is one of the most awaited films right now. The movie stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan together for the first time, which has made fans super excited. This is also Jr NTR’s first Bollywood film, so it’s a big moment for his fans. The trailer was released recently and created a lot of buzz, especially for its powerful action scenes and patriotic theme.

NTR Fans Waiting for Promotions

Fans of Jr NTR, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have been waiting for promotional events. In the last few weeks, a rumour started that a pre-release event would take place in Vijayawada on August 10. Many fans were excited, but also confused since there was no official announcement.

War 2 event venue

Now, the production house Sithara Entertainments, which owns the Telugu rights of War 2, has confirmed that no event is planned in Vijayawada. They said, “The reports about the War 2 event are just rumours. We have not confirmed any venue yet. We will share the details once everything is final.”

The reports being circulated about the #War2 event are mere speculations. No venue has been confirmed yet. We will let you know as soon as it is officially finalized. — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) July 28, 2025

Sources say that Hyderabad is now being considered for the grand event. Since Jr NTR is a big star in Telugu cinema and Hyderabad often hosts large film events, the city seems like the best choice. The team is still working on the date and other plans.

Jr NTR Starts Promotions in Mumbai

At the same time, Jr NTR has already gone to Mumbai to take part in Hindi promotions. He will appear on talk shows, reality shows, and in interviews to promote War 2 across India.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Kiara Advani, War 2 will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. With two big stars from different film industries, the movie is expected to be a huge hit.