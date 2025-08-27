Hyderabad: War 2 released with big hype, as it brought together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. Fans expected a record-breaking blockbuster, but the movie failed at the box office. What was planned as a grand success has now turned into one of the biggest disasters in Indian cinema.

Biggest Loss at the Box Office

War 2 opened on August 14 with Rs 52 crore on day one. But the film could not hold the same speed after the first weekend. By day 12 it made about Rs 224.5 crore in India, far below the Rs 300 crore target. The losses are valued at Rs 150 crore, making it the biggest flop ever in Indian cinema. This broke the record of Suriya’s Kanguva, which lost Rs 135 crore.

Biggest Disasters of Indian Cinema (Theatrical Loss)

War 2: Rs 150 crore Kanguva: Rs 135 crore Radhe Shyam: Rs 125 crore Game Changer: Rs 120 crore

No Spin-Off for Jr NTR

YRF had planned a separate movie for Jr NTR’s role as Agent Vikram. But after War 2 failed, the spin-off has been cancelled. NTR, however, is free from being locked into Bollywood franchises. He can now focus on Telugu films with directors like Prashanth Neel and Trivikram Srinivas, where his star power is stronger.

The flop has also put YRF’s Spy Universe in danger. Tiger 4 is on hold, Pathaan 2 is still only a rumour, and Tiger vs Pathaan looks unlikely. The future now depends on Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, which is set to release in December 2025. If it also fails, the franchise may collapse completely.