War 2 shooting images, videos leaked on social media

Mumbai: War 2 is one of the most exciting YRF Spy Universe’s upcoming films and it is a sequel to the 2019 Bollywood action-thriller film ‘War’. The movie was making waves before shooting and now as the filming has begun, pictures and videos from the set have been leaked online.

It is reported that the War 2 team is in Spain currently and director Ayan Mukerji is setting up the location for shooting. As the fans eagerly wait to see Kabir back in action, videos and pictures from the set are going viral like wildfire on the internet and it seems like a chase sequence.

In one of the videos, a car can be seen chasing the other one while in others camera laden cars can be seen moving towards the set. Rumours have it that the chase scene that is being filmed features Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) also shared pictures from the shooting location in Spain. Director Ayan Mukerji can be seen busy with his crew as he sets up the shooting location.

Check out the pictures and videos below.

Ok so Car Chase Action Sequence Shoot is going on…

Hrithik will Join them very soon…😉#War2 #HrithikRoshan #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/Ph0ZB4UD0p — Greek God (@trends_HRITHIK) October 18, 2023

War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and it stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, John Abraham and Shabir Ahluwalia among others. It is the 6th movie of the YRF Spy Universe.