Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film ‘King’ has run into a sudden change in its shooting plans. The team has cancelled its Dubai schedule due to rising tensions in West Asia, putting safety first for the cast and crew.

Why Dubai Shoot Was Cancelled

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was supposed to film a major desert action sequence in Dubai starting April 9. The team had already received all permissions for the shoot.

However, due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risks. The safety of actors like Suhana Khan and Anil Kapoor, along with the crew, became the top priority.

According to Mid-Day, the team had already secured permissions for the shoot. A source told the publication, “The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9. But given the dynamic situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risk with the cast and crew’s safety.”

New Plan, Shooting Moves to Mumbai

Instead of delaying the film, the production team quickly shifted plans. They have now built a large desert set inside a studio in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

This move allows the makers to continue shooting without interruptions. It also gives them more control over lighting, action scenes, and overall production quality. The sequence is expected to include a high-energy chase followed by intense combat scenes.

Big Film, Bigger Expectations

‘King’ is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. It marks the first major on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji. The story is said to revolve around an experienced assassin mentoring a young protégé.

Despite this setback, the production is moving ahead smoothly in India. The team has adapted quickly to ensure there are no major delays.

‘King’ is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, and continues to build strong excitement among fans.