War-torn Ukraine, economically-challenged Pak, Sri Lanka happier than India

India ranked 12th from the bottom in the World Happiness Report that was released recently. This is despite being termed the fastest economic-growing country in recent times.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network released the World Happiness Report on Tuesday after it was first reported in 2012. India was ranked 111th among the 130 countries mentioned. In the latest report (after a gap of ten years), India is ranked 125th among a list of 146 countries.

In the last decade, India dropped 14 spots on World Happiness Index.

The report also states that Indians are unhappier as compared to neighbours Pakistan (106th) which is going through a large-scale economic-political change, economically challenged Sri Lanka (112th), Bangladesh (118th) China (64th), Nepal (76th) as well as war-hit Ukraine (92nd), Palestine (99th), and Iraq (98th).

Another major revelation that came out of the report was India is home to the highest number of lonely people along with the United States, Brazil, Egypt, France Indonesia and Mexico.

While Finland ranks highest, Afghanistan is at the bottom of the list.

The happiness quotient, according to the report, is measured by asking a sizable amount of citizens of a country how satisfied they are with their lives. The parameters considered are health, especially mental health, GDP per capita, social support, freedom, generosity and low corruption.

“A population will only experience high levels of overall life satisfaction if its people are also pro-social, healthy, and prosperous. In other words, its people must have high levels of what Aristotle called ‘eudaimonia’,” the report reveals.