Warangal added to UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities list

Hyderabad: The city of Warangal has added another feather to its cap by being named a member of UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC). Kerala’s Thrissur and Nilambur were also added to the list.

On Monday evening, the announcement was made via the official Twitter account of India’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO.

The UNESCO GLNC list is an international network of cities that successfully promote lifelong learning in their communities. It includes 294 cities from around the world that share inspiration, know-how, and best practises, according to a statement from the world body.

Warangal joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities !

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation expressed jubilation over the announcement on Twitter.

GWMC is proud that it's application to UNESCO resulted in UNESCO GNLC tag for Warangal. Looking fwd to sharing & learning from global cities!

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday late night tweeted to share about the achievement.

“Great News! Warangal in Telangana state joins The @UNSECO Global Network of Learning Cities! Congratulations Warangal & Telangana on this momentous occasion. After the inscription of World Heritage Site Tag by UNESCO to the Great Ramappa Temple in Warangal,

Telangana gets its second recognition in the last 1 year by the

@UNESCO Thank you Hon’ble PM Shri

@narendramodi ji for the sustained efforts to get global recognition & showcase the rich cultural heritage of India,” he said.

Telangana gets its second recognition in the last 1 year by the @UNESCO



Thank you Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for the sustained efforts to get global recognition & showcase the rich cultural heritage of India.

Other cities that have joined the network include Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Durban, South Africa, and Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new UNESCO learning cities were added to the network following their nomination by the UNESCO National Commissions in the respective countries and the recommendations of an expert jury.