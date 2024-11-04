Warangal airport may open as Hyderabad-like development expected in district

Hyderabad: The development of Warangal to be on par with Hyderabad is gaining momentum, with significant infrastructure improvements, including making the airport in the district operational, expected soon.

Recently, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced plans that align with the announcement made by Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy during the Lok Sabha election campaign in the district.

The CM stated that Warangal will be developed as the second capital city of Telangana after Greater Hyderabad.

Warangal: Second capital of Telangana

During a media briefing after offering prayers at the historic Bhadrakali temple, Minister Reddy emphasized that Warangal district will be developed as the second capital of the state.

He revealed that the Bhadrakali temple will be enhanced and that Bhadrakali Lake would be transformed into a drinking water reservoir.

The minister assured the public that strict measures would be taken against encroachments on the lake, with surveys conducted to identify and remove illegal structures.

After Hyderabad, Warangal to get airport

Speaking about the airport in Warangal, he stated that it will become operational if granted permission by the central government.

Currently, the airport, located in Mamnoor, is non-operational. It remained in service until 1981.

This airport is the largest pre-independence era airport, built in 1930 and commissioned by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Now, the Telangana government aims to revive the airport.

The expected operationalization of Warangal Airport, along with comprehensive urban development, is anticipated to create a Hyderabad-like environment conducive to growth and prosperity in the district.