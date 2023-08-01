Hyderabad likely to join list of cities with two airports

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is soon likely to join the list of cities that have two commercial airports, as the Telangana government proposed the development of a second airport in the city.

The government plans to request the center to allow the use of the defence airport at Hakimpet for civil aviation, and this matter will be taken up with the Defence Ministry shortly.

After a recent cabinet meeting that was presided over by Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, State Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao mentioned that the Hakimpet station can function in a hybrid model similar to Pune and Goa, where the airports are used for both defence and civil aviation.

Currently, the international airport located at Shamshabad, Hyderabad, caters to the needs of 2.5 crore passengers annually. With the city’s rapid growth, the cabinet felt the need for a second airport.

Other Indian cities that have two commercial airports are

Delhi and Goa.

Apart from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi also has another commercial airport, Hindon Airport. Goa, too, has two airports, namely Dabolim Airport and Manohar International Airport.