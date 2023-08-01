Hyderabad likely to join list of cities with two airports

With Hyderabad's rapid growth, the cabinet felt the need for a second airport in the city.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 1st August 2023 9:41 am IST
Hyderabad likely to join list of cities with two airports
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is soon likely to join the list of cities that have two commercial airports, as the Telangana government proposed the development of a second airport in the city.

BookMyMBBS

The government plans to request the center to allow the use of the defence airport at Hakimpet for civil aviation, and this matter will be taken up with the Defence Ministry shortly.

After a recent cabinet meeting that was presided over by Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, State Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao mentioned that the Hakimpet station can function in a hybrid model similar to Pune and Goa, where the airports are used for both defence and civil aviation.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad Airport launches Self-Baggage Drop Facility – Know how it works

Currently, the international airport located at Shamshabad, Hyderabad, caters to the needs of 2.5 crore passengers annually. With the city’s rapid growth, the cabinet felt the need for a second airport.

Other Indian cities that have two commercial airports are

  1. Delhi and
  2. Goa.

Apart from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi also has another commercial airport, Hindon Airport. Goa, too, has two airports, namely Dabolim Airport and Manohar International Airport.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 1st August 2023 9:41 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button