Warangal: Class V student jumps into deep well to save lamb, dies

While the lamb was pulled out safely, villagers were unable to trace the child.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th May 2026 9:56 pm IST
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Hyderabad: To save a lamb, an 11-year-old boy jumped into a well but died on Thursday, May 14, in Telangana’s Warangal district

The tragic incident occurred in Rangapuram village of Khanapuram mandal. G Mallesham was grazing his sheep on the outskirts of his village with his son.

Suddenly, one lamb slipped and fell into the well. The child, seeing the animal struggle, jumped to save him but sank into the deep well.

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His father raised an alarm, and nearby villagers rushed to save the boy. While the lamb was pulled out safely, villagers were unable to trace the child.

On information, police and rescue swimmers were called, who retrieved the boy’s body.

The child was a Class V student and was enjoying his summer vacation. His death has left his family in distress.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th May 2026 9:56 pm IST

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