Warangal master plan nearing completion, to be released soon: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday, November 5, announced that the State government is finalizing a master plan for the comprehensive development of Warangal.

This plan aims to accommodate the needs of the city’s population, which exceeds 1 million, until at least 2050.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to unveil the master plan soon.

During a recent meeting with ministers, senior officials, and local representatives, minister Reddy reviewed ongoing development projects in Warangal and Hanamkonda.

The discussions included plans for an inner and outer ring road, an underground drainage system, and enhancements to the Bhadrakali temple area. He emphasized the chief minister’s commitment to developing Warangal similar to Hyderabad.

The master plan includes a phased approach for constructing a 41-kilometre outer ring road: 20 kilometres in the first phase, 11 kilometres in the second, and the remaining stretch in the final phase.

Additionally, plans are underway to establish an airport in Warangal, which would be the second in Telangana after Hyderabad, with an aim for it to be operational within a year.

Minister Reddy also directed officials to initiate desiltation of the tank near Bhadrakali temple promptly.

Regarding the upcoming mega textile park, he stressed the importance of creating job opportunities for local youth.