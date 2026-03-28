Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya raises paraquat ban demand in Lok Sabha

Warangal Member of Parliament Kadiyam Kavya has urged the central government to immediately ban the use of the highly toxic herbicide paraquat dichloride, highlighting the serious risks it poses to farmers and the environment.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Friday, March 27, Kavya described paraquat as one of the most dangerous pesticides in use, warning that even minimal exposure—through inhalation or skin contact—can lead to severe health complications and death. She noted that the chemical has no known antidote.

“Farmers are frequently exposed to this toxic substance. Its continued use is putting lives at risk, while also contaminating soil and water,” she said.

Kavya pointed out that more than 70 countries have already banned paraquat due to its hazardous nature and called on India to take similar action. She stressed that state governments do not have the authority to impose a permanent ban, placing the responsibility on the Centre to act swiftly.

Earlier judicial concerns in Telangana

The issue had also come under judicial scrutiny earlier this year. In February, the Telangana High Court sought responses from the Centre and the Telangana government over the continued use of paraquat.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin took up a public interest litigation (PIL) that raised concerns about recurring deaths linked to paraquat poisoning.

The petition claimed that over 200 people die annually in Telangana due to exposure to the herbicide and urged an immediate ban, along with public awareness campaigns and safer alternatives.

The court had issued notices to the Union government, state authorities, and the Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIPMC), seeking their stand on a potential ban. The matter remains under consideration.

Pressure builds for nationwide ban

With renewed political demands and prior judicial intervention, calls are growing louder for a nationwide ban on paraquat, as concerns over farmer safety and environmental damage continue to mount.