Warangal revenue officer arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

The officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Warangal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th May 2026 3:49 pm IST
A man with a mustache sitting at a desk with three bottles of pink liquid and a fan of currency notes in.

Hyderabad: A revenue inspector working at the Tahsildar office in Warangal was caught red-handed on Thursday, May 14, by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Gattikopula Rambabu, working at the Duggondi Tahsildar Office, allegedly demanded the bribe money from the complainant “to conduct the field inquiry, submit the field verification report to the Tahsildar Duggondi and to get the mutation of the complainant’s ancestral property.”

On a complaint, the ACB registered a case and caught the revenue inspector red-handed while accepting bribe money. Rambabu was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Warangal.

Subhan Bakery

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th May 2026 3:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button