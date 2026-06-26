Warangal teen booked under POCSO for assaulting boy

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old teenager has been formally charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations that he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old boy in the Ramannapet area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mattewada police station.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on the night of June 18, while the younger boy’s mother was away at work. The victim, who lives with his mother and brother at his grandmother’s house, had returned home from school earlier in the evening and was playing outside when the accused, a neighbour, allegedly lured him into his house.

The victim’s mother stated in her complaint that the teenager took the child inside forcibly when no one else was present, locked the doors, and committed the assault. The matter came to light when a female relative, concerned that the boy had been missing for an unusually long time, went searching for him. She reportedly found him inside the accused’s home.

The mother further recounted that upon arriving at the scene, she observed the teenager hurriedly putting on his clothes, while her son was seen adjusting his own attire. The child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Case registered

Based on the mother’s formal complaint, local police registered a case against the 16-year-old under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, and officials confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway.