Warner Bros. Discovery's delivery center launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Hyderabad Delivery Center’ was inaugurated by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao at International Tech Park on Wednesday, September 20.

In May 2023, KTR along with his team met with the senior vice president of Finance at Warner Bros., Alexandra Carter in New York as a part of the Telangana delegation’s USA tour.

Subsequently, he announced the entry of their Capability Center in Hyderabad.

“Setting another example of Telangana speed, the centre was launched within four months of the announcement,” said KTR.

Warner Bros. Discovery is the world’s leading media and entertainment company with many iconic brands across television, film and streaming industries.

