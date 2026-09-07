Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi to add Harry Potter lands

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Miral has announced plans to add three new Harry Potter-themed lands to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, with construction targeted for completion in 2029.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported on Monday, September 7, that the expansion, announced in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, will bring Diagon Alley, Hogwarts and the Forbidden Forest to the indoor theme park on Yas Island. The three lands will cover approximately 63,000 square metres (678,000 square feet).

The new lands will feature Harry Potter-themed rides created exclusively for Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, alongside immersive experiences inspired by the wizarding world. Visitors will also have access to themed dining and retail experiences.

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Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said the project marks an important stage in the continued development of Yas Island and Abu Dhabi’s entertainment offering.

“The introduction of the three new Harry Potter-themed lands represents a significant milestone in the continued evolution of Yas Island and the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Al Mubarak said the expansion reflects Miral’s longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and supports Abu Dhabi’s broader goals of economic diversification and tourism growth.

Simon Robinson, President of Global Experiences and Studio Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery, said the project would strengthen the connection between the company’s franchises and visitors.

“Introducing three new Harry Potter-themed lands allows us to deepen the connection between our iconic franchises and the guests who cherish them,” Robinson said.

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Wider expansion

The Harry Potter-themed lands form part of a broader expansion of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi that also includes two previously announced DC attractions, Kryptonite Collider and Superman Up and Away.

Together, the additions are expected to increase the park’s overall size by more than 50 per cent and add around 70,000 square metres (753,478 square feet) of new theme park space.

The announcement followed a week of teasers on the official Harry Potter social media channels. One promotional video showed the light blue 1962 Ford Anglia flying over Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, referencing the car featured in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi opened on Yas Island in 2018 and is currently home to six themed lands and more than 60 rides and attractions featuring characters and stories from Warner Bros franchises. The indoor park is part of Yas Island’s wider leisure and entertainment offering.