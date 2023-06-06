Warning! Apple drops support for these popular models

Do you own an iPhone X, iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 plus and are excited about the new iOS 17 update? Then this new announcement by Apple may disappoint you.
Apple will discontinue support for its popular models iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. These devices won’t also be getting the much anticipated iOS 17 update.
The company has made it clear that iPhones that have an A12 bionic chip or higher can only avail of the latest update.
The iOS 17, which was announced at WWDC 23, brings numerous improvements and features to the operating system. Among many others, – the new standby mode, live voice transcripts, check-in feature, interactive mode and share play are part of the new update.
iPhones compatible with iOS 17
These are the models which you’ll be able to use iOS 17.
- Phone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE(2nd gen or later)
If you don’t find your model in the list, then this might be the right time to upgrade your device. It’s hard not to get hold of the new mind-blowing features of the iOS 17.