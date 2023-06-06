Warning! Apple drops support for these popular models

Do you own an iPhone X, iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 plus and are excited about the new iOS 17 update? Then this new announcement by Apple may disappoint you.

Apple will discontinue support for its popular models iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. These devices won’t also be getting the much anticipated iOS 17 update.

The company has made it clear that iPhones that have an A12 bionic chip or higher can only avail of the latest update.

The iOS 17, which was announced at WWDC 23, brings numerous improvements and features to the operating system. Among many others, – the new standby mode, live voice transcripts, check-in feature, interactive mode and share play are part of the new update.

iPhones compatible with iOS 17

These are the models which you’ll be able to use iOS 17.

Phone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE(2nd gen or later)

If you don’t find your model in the list, then this might be the right time to upgrade your device. It’s hard not to get hold of the new mind-blowing features of the iOS 17.