‘Warning! No romance’: Hyderabad cab driver’s note to passengers goes viral

Hyderabad: A warning note from a cab driver in Hyderabad has gone viral, capturing the attention of internet users. The note, which firmly advises passengers to ‘stay calm’ and keep a respectful distance, particularly targets couples. It reads, “Warning!! No romance. This is a cab, not your private place… so please keep your distance and stay calm.”

This candid message has sparked laughter and intrigue across social media.

The picture of the note was first shared on X by user Venkatesh and later reposted by Hi Hyderabad. It quickly garnered an impressive 82,000 views, igniting a wave of reactions online.

Users found humour in the driver’s straightforward approach. One user commented, “After witnessing so much, he could not bear it and gave this warning,” while another said, “An ethical and essential message for cab passengers.” Yet another suggested, “Good idea—next time, install a camera in all cabs!”



