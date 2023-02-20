‘Was genuinely confused’ tweets Khera over PM Modi-Gautam Adani name-mix up

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera in a press meeting on February 17 addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Gautam Das Modi’. He later tweeted about the incident calling it a ‘genuine confusion’.

A video of Khera addressing the PM on his silence over the Adani-Hindenburg issue has gone viral. #GautamDasModi was trending on top at the time of writing this article.

“Why are you running away from a debate in Parliament? Why are you scared of JPC (Joint Parliament Committee)? Even PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee set up JPC during their stints as prime ministers. What problem does Narendra ‘Gautam Das’, ‘Damodadar Das’ have with JPC? It is Damodardas right,” Khera looks at his colleague.

When people corrected him, he pauses and quips, “His name is Damodardas but deeds are of ‘Gautam Das'” leading to laughter in the press room.

Later, Khera tweeted stating it was a genuine mistake. “I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das….” he tweeted.

I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das….

The BJP is not happy with Khera’s remarks. On Monday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that PM Modi is always targeted for his humble origins.

The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics…



The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven't even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics…

Congress's deep seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self made man doesn't sit well with an aspirational India.

Reacting to the incident, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday, at a poll rally in Nagaland, said, “Congress is definitely going to get extinct this time.”

“The language used by a Congress spokesperson for PM Modi is not his statement, but a statement that’s in accordance with Rahul Gandhi’s nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 and as a result Congress lost its Opposition status,” Shah said.

FIR registered against Khera

Latest reports suggest that BJP leader Mukesh Sharma has lodged an FIR against the senior Congress leader for “making unsavory remarks against the father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. The FIR has been registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

#GautamDasModi trending on Twitter

Ever since the video went viral, #GautamDasModi has been trending on Twitter with 4,732 tweets when this article was written. Many have lauded Khera’s remarks.

Fact bola hai ekdum @PawanKhera ji ne. Sab kuch toh Gautam ko de Diya#GautamDasModi pic.twitter.com/fMPypieLmE — Himanshu Hirpara (@HimanshuHirpara) February 20, 2023

After THESE FACTS, Any Doubt about #GautamDasModi ?!!? pic.twitter.com/OHYuYmJsp5 — Mohd Abdul Sattar (@SattarFarooqui) February 20, 2023