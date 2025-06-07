‘Was permission taken?’ Karnataka HC seeks answers on Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to submit detailed responses to nine critical questions concerning the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4, which resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries.

Karnataka HC asks nine key questions

As part of its inquiry, the court has posed nine critical questions to ascertain the accountability of organisers and authorities. These include: who decided to hold the celebration, when and how the decision was taken, and whether the necessary permissions were obtained. The court also asked if any Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was put in place to manage a crowd exceeding 50,000, and what steps were taken to regulate traffic.

Further, it sought clarity on whether an assessment was made in advance about expected attendance, the role of police in crowd control, the issuance of any prior warnings about overcrowding, the emergency response measures that were planned, and whether there were any lapses in coordination among the agencies involved.

A division bench comprising acting chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi raised the queries on Thursday while hearing a suo motu writ petition initiated by the court in the wake of the tragedy.

The government has been asked to file its replies by June 10.

The stampede occurred on June 4 in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium here, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team’s IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Political and official sources indicated that these tough questions and the judicial scrutiny may have triggered the state government’s decision to suspend five senior police officers, including Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda.

The suspensions reportedly followed high-level discussions involving chief minister Siddaramaiah, senior ministers, legal advisor A S Ponnana, and advocate eneral K M Shashikiran Shetty.

(With inputs from PTI)