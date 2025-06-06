Bengaluru stampede: Police take RCB officials, event mgmt firm into custody

Bengaluru: Officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed lives of 11 people and injured over 50, police sources said on Friday.

Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned, they said.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah has instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was “irresponsibility” and “carelessness” on their part and FIR has also been registered.