Bengaluru stampede: Police take RCB officials, event mgmt firm into custody

Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th June 2025 10:19 am IST
Stampede near Bengaluru stadium
Bengaluru: Footwears lie on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium following a stampede after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. At least 11 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed lives of 11 people and injured over 50, police sources said on Friday.

Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned, they said.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah has instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was “irresponsibility” and “carelessness” on their part and FIR has also been registered.

